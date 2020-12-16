Total shutdown may not even be effective according to newly published research
Scientists have been studying what worked and what didn’t in the early months of the pandemic, revealing some promising approaches. New research suggests that focusing on closing or reducing capacity at transmission hot spots while keeping less risky parts of the economy open can curb exponential rises in cases, while minimizing harm to the economy.
“We don’t need to fully shelter in place to slow transmission,” says Lauren Ancel Meyers, a mathematical biologist at the University of Texas at Austin. But these sharper approaches work only if governments set clear guidelines and people follow them, she says. Even the smartest interventions will be overwhelmed if enacted too late amidst rampant transmission within a community.
Here’s a closer look at what may work, and what doesn’t.
Don’ts: What didn’t work
In hindsight, some of the measures enacted in the earliest days of the pandemic did little to quell it. Temperature checks and deep cleaning of public surfaces emerged as two largely ineffective measure a global analysis published November 16 in Nature Human Behavior.
Early on, “no one had a clue as to how to stop the spread of the virus,” says Peter Klimek, a data scientist at the Medical University of Vienna in Austria. Instead, countries threw the kitchen sink at the virus, enacting many measures simultaneously.
Klimek and his colleagues used statistical techniques to try to disentangle which measures worked and which didn’t. In 56 different countries, including the United States, they assessed how more than 6,000 different interventions affected infection rates in the weeks after enactment. What they found comports with what we’ve since learned about the virus and how it spreads.
Temperature checks, at border crossing or airports, aren’t especially effective because people are often contagious well before symptom onset. Deep cleaning public places such as subway cars seemed prudent early on, but evidence suggests that touching shared surfaces isn’t a big driver of transmission events, Klimek says. Instead, the coronavirus spreads most easily through the air.
Do: Target transmission hot spots
Given the ease of airborne spread, interventions that targeted transmission hot spots — crowded indoor spaces — worked best, especially cancelling small gatherings of up to 50 people. “Basically this includes the closure of bars, restaurants, cafes, having people work from home if possible, and bans on family celebrations like weddings, funerals,” Klimek says.
Limits on large gatherings, stay-at-home orders and travel restrictions proved effective too, along with increasing access to personal protective equipment and educating the public about risk management.
These measures were more effective when enacted sooner, the researchers found. For instance, responding to a rise in cases quickly by cancelling small gatherings and restricting some travel, but keeping schools open, slowed the spread as much as if all three measures were enacted two weeks later when cases were much higher, Klimek says.
“Countries that are facing difficult situations right now likely waited too long,” Klimek says. “It’s better to act sooner and act more decisively.”
Part of the hesitancy to act early stems from a fear of the economic consequences of shutdowns. But scientists are trying to chart paths that minimize those economic costs while still controlling the virus.
