The new Dollar General store on Hwy 30 West opened for business on Thursday, April 14, 2022, without garnering much attention as Store Manager Dosha Fugate explained, “The store came together much quicker than originally planned. An opening date was not really determined as it was dependent upon how fast the store went up and was stocked. Opening day kind of sprang on us.”
Fugate would add that the store was on par with expectations, “The store is doing really good. It’s only been open for a few days, but I would say the store is meeting expectations. Of course, we realize it is a new store, and everyone likes to check out the new store, but I don’t think we will see any noticeable drop off in business.”
The “old” Dollar General on Hwy 15 North continues to serve its customers. “The new store hasn’t affected us at all, we’re as busy as ever,” proclaimed Assistant Store Manager Annette Thompson.
In a small town like Jackson, growth is vital, and now customers have two Dollar General stores in close proximity to do their shopping.
