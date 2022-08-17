“President Biden can send millions to help Ukraine, he should do the same for his own people,” said Kaleb Wilson in regard to the lack of help flood victims are receiving in Eastern Kentucky.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has come under fire over denying too many claims.
“There shouldn’t be a “process” if you lost something you worked for FEMA should have to assist, since you know…we can assist everywhere else,” says Samantha Asher Smith. “Lord knows these insurance companies aren’t going to do anything.”
Pleas like Wilson’s and Smith’s haven’t fallen upon deaf ears with state officials. Governor Andy Beshear announced Monday that he believes FEMA has made changes that could improve results.
“I think FEMA heard our complains,” he said. “And that’s everybody. I think they see the stories of people that are suffering. I think they hear the frustration of lawmakers. This was them going back and looking. It’s the people on the ground here pushing the rest of FEMA.”
Some of the changes announced are:
- FEMA is calling everyone who has been denied. Because of this, the Governor encouraged Kentuckians affected by flooding to answer their phones when called, even if it’s from an unfamiliar number.
- For the first time ever, FEMA has implemented a texting program. The agency will soon be able to communicate with flood-impacted Kentuckians via text message to help speed communications and appointments.
- FEMA staff at the Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) now has the authority to approve claims onsite. FEMA says they have additional appointments available and encouraged Kentuckians to visit one of the DRC locations. For a full list of DRC locations that provide both state and federal resources in one place to best serve flood victims, visit governor.ky.gov/FloodResources and click the “One-Stop Resource Locations” tab. Unless otherwise noted, DRCs are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 7 p.m. on Sundays.
- In at least some of the mobile units that are traveling home-to-home there may be a FEMA representative who can give approval on a claim onsite.
“This is critically important as we move forward, and I appreciate the extra steps FEMA is taking,” Gov. Beshear said. “I urge flood victims to have all documentation on hand in case their application can be approved during a DRC appointment or onsite property visit.”
He continued: “Everyone in this situation wants to do better, including FEMA. My goal is to be relentless in pushing for more help for Kentuckians, and I want to thank FEMA for taking these new steps – steps we’ve never seen before – to help more people.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.