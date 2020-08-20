Matthew Hudson thrilled to be working ‘back home!’
There is a sentiment you have always heard, and maybe have said yourself, the origin of which you are likely unaware. Home is where the heart is.
That saying’s origin dates back a couple thousand years and is attributed to the famous Roman philosopher, Gaius Plinius Secundus. Most people know him better as Pliny the Elder.
Matthew Hudson, who will succeed Mitch Smith as the Fiscal Court’s Treasurer on August 31, 2020, when Mr. Smith’s term expires, knows where his heart has always been. He’s very grateful he will get to work from home, instead of the travel his former occupation required.
The Times-Voice sat down with the soon-to-be Treasurer of the county’s most divided and divisive governmental agency and asked him a few questions he was kind enough to answer.
JTV- Tell us about your coming to either get offered the Treasurer’s job or how you determined to pursue this opportunity?
Hudson- Ever since I started working outside of the county 5-years ago, I have always tried to keep up-to-date about any job opportunities within our county for which I may be qualified.
I didn’t see the posting for the Treasurer job the first time it ran. I was fortunate enough to see it the second time and was able to apply.
JTV- When do you officially start working for the Fiscal Court?
Hudson- Mitch Smith’s term officially ends on August 31st. I will start on September 2nd. I plan on keeping regular office hours of 8 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday.
JTV- Do you have any trepidation about joining what appears to be somewhat of a toxic work environment?
Hudson- I have been contract labor for the Fiscal Court for the last 5-years as the IT/Computer Repair Specialist. During that time, I have been able to work with, and make friends with, the employees around the courthouse. I am hopeful these relationships will remain intact and that we can put aside differences to work cooperatively to move Breathitt County forward by doing what’s best for the county and its citizens.
Mr. Hudson also told the Times-Voice he is, “…grateful for the opportunity given [him] by the Fiscal Court to come home and work in Breathitt County.” Mr. Hudson was reared here and wants to, in-turn, rear his family here.
Hudson went on to tell us, “Our county has seen better days. I believe, if we can all work together, we can see those days once more.”
Congratulations on your new position, from your friends and neighbors at the Jackson Times-Voice. Here’s to hoping you can implement your vision both for the county and its embattled Fiscal Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.