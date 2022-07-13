A new home dedication ceremony was held for Monail Arnett and Treva King as they were gifted their new home on Quicksand Road in Jackson on Monday, July 11, 2022. The home was made possible through the efforts of the Samaritan’s Purse Organization headquartered in Boone, North Carolina.
