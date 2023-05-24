The Breathitt County Fiscal Court met in regular session on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, and while the meeting was mostly comprised of normal business such as approving minutes, paying seasonal employees, paying vendors and bills, this particular meeting was highlighted by one major announcement and the fiscal court vowing to help the county’s pantries.
During the meeting, Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble along with the four magistrates announced the county’s plans for the new Creed Robertson Intergenerational Center. Plans for the center includes a senior citizens area, a sports plex with several courts and tracks, a possible pool, and much more. The center will be constructed in the War Shoal community of Breathitt County, but no timeframe was given on the project. “I am very excited for this, especially for the kids of this county,” exclaimed Judge Noble.
To close out the meeting, the fiscal court had an in-depth discussion with members of the local food pantries on their expenses and needs.
Beverly Smith of the Apostolic Outreach of the SJC (Soldiers of Jesus Christ) explained to the court that the pantry served around 513 families and over 800 individuals and the cost of a U-Haul and gas used for transporting food and supplies can be more than $1000.
Smith also stressed the importance of the local food pantries and described just how much they help people but need assistance to carry on. “I am asking you (fiscal court) to help us keep these pantries going,” stated Smith.
Patsy Clair of the Breathitt County Hunger Alliance added that her organization had not stopped helping people since its inception in 2020 and had grown to the point where it now serves people from as many as 11 different counties.
Judge Noble informed the groups that at this time, there was just simply nothing in the budget, but asked them to please be patient. The judge would explain that when the new budget was set, he was almost certain the fiscal court would be able to find some funds to assist the pantries. He would also further detail that even if the court failed to help monetary, that there were other ways the county could help such as with grants and grant writing. The fiscal court vowed to exhaust every avenue in trying to assist the organizations. “I think if everyone will be patient for a little longer and we continue to work together, the fiscal court will be able to help you (the pantries),” remarked Judge Noble, “Even if there happens to be no money in the budget, we can help in other ways. You (the pantries) can call my office anytime, and I will have the county’s grant writer to help you.”
While disappointment was in the air that no immediate solution was reached, the packed courtroom seemed hopeful the court would follow through with its vow of seeking every avenue to help the local food pantries.
