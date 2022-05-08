A new Family Dollar/Dollar Tree combo store will soon be opening in Jackson in the building that was once home to Food Fair and IGA during its history.
Renovations are still ongoing, and the location for the combo store will be on KY 15 in the North Hills Centre next to Dairy Queen in Jackson.
The current Family Dollar store found along KY 15 South is not closing and will continue to serve its customers. “This store will not be closing,” stated Store Manager Lucy Allen and she would add, “work is still going on at the new location, but I wouldn’t expect it to be too much longer before it’s open.”
A Dollar Tree representative backed up Allen’s statement, when he revealed the store would be open for business on Thursday, May 11, 2022.
Upon entering the store, customers can shop the Dollar Tree section on the left side and the Family Dollar section on the right side of the store.
Dollar Tree acquired Family Dollar in 2015 for $8.5 billion and as part of its consumer/marketing strategy, it is focused on the development of more combo stores.
