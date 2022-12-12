In the 2022 legislative session, Kentucky lawmakers enacted a change to sales tax laws. Beginning January 1, 2023, only a person’s “domicile” (primary residence) will be exempt from sales tax on utility services, including electric and water bills.
In order to be eligible for the exemption, you must declare your place of domicile and fill out form 51A380 and send it to your utility companies. For more information you should contact your utility providers as soon as possible.
The exemption is for primary residences only, if you own multiple properties, the sales tax may apply to those. You can visit the site taxanswers.ky.gov for more information as well.
House Bill 8 also made substantial changes to how various services are taxed within the state. In the area of sales and use tax, thirty-four (34) additional service categories become subject to tax. Businesses that provide the new services are required to collect the 6% sales tax from their customers for providing these services.
Included in these new services required to collect sales taxes are photography services; labor services such as shoe and watch repairs; interior decorating and design; personal training; rental spaces for weddings, conferences, etc.; instructional camps and trainings; and many more. For a list and more information, you can visit the website revenue.ky.gov.
