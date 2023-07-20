Primary Care Centers of eastern Kentucky is striving to continue the fight against opioid use disorder in our area. As a result, several members of the Kentucky Cabinet for Heath and Family Services, as well as Kentucky Primary Care Association, came together to discuss the importance of their partnership.
Throughout the day, Primary Care exhibited two programs that are helping both men and women in our area, succeed in their fight against addiction. Those programs are Pregnancy and Beyond and Beacons of Hope. Pregnancy and Beyond works with expecting mothers, and fathers deal with opioid use, in an outpatient setting.
Beacons of Hope is a new campus facility in Perry County that serves all men and women seeking treatment, including new mothers. The facility is equipped for new mothers to bring their baby in order to make a full recovery. Beacons of Hope is the only stand-alone withdrawal management and PICC line service in southeast Kentucky.
These services are a reality in eastern Kentucky because of the partnership between Primary Care, the Kentucky Cabinet and Kentucky Primary Care Association.
Members of the Cabinet included: Carrie Banahan - Deputy Secretary Cabinet for Health and Family Services; Lisa Lee – Commissioner of Kentucky Department for Medicaid Services; Dr. Connie White - Senior Deputy Commissioner of Clinical Services, Kentucky Department for Public Health; Dr. Allen Brenzel - Clinical Director, Department for Behavioral Health Development and Intellectual Disabilities; Van Ingram - Executive Director of the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy; Lucy Letton - KORE Treatment Implementation Specialist, Department for Behavioral Health Development and Intellectual Disabilities; and Molly Lewis, CEO of Kentucky Primary Care Association and her staff.
A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held for Beacons of Hope in August.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.