Destruction of the old auto body shop building on the campus of Breathitt High School has begun and once completed the plans for a new vocational/technical school will get underway.
According to Breathitt School Board Member Anna Morris those plans were sent to the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) last month. The new school is expected to be three stories with the first story being for parking which clears the school of the flood plain; the second story for auto body/shop and carpentry; and the third floor for all other vo-tech classes.
The new school will be built on the site of the old auto body shop building once it is torn completely down and removed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.