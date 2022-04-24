On Thursday, April 14, 2022, the vacant Pizza Hut building in Jackson was demolished, to clear the site for a new Walgreens pharmacy.
Jackson City Councilman Steve McIntosh relayed the information after a discussion with the construction crew contracted to build the new store. According to McIntosh, the new Walgreens will be smaller focusing on the pharmacy aspect of the company, and very little on retail goods. McIntosh states he feels this is because Walgreens cannot compete with the prices of such businesses as Dollar General and Family Dollar.
The Times Voice attempted to contact the Walgreens Public Relations Department for comment, but their calls were not returned.
