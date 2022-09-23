Nicholl Kay Fugate

Nicholl Kay Fugate, age 39, of Georgetown, KY passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022. She was born May 17, 1983, in Middletown, OH, and was the daughter of the late Johnny Fugate. Preceded also in death by paternal grandparents: Creed and Bernice Fugate; Maternal grandparents: Oakley and Josephine Turner. A special cousin: Joey Turner. Survived by son: Matthew Fugate and a daughter: Madison Martinez both of Georgetown, KY; Mother: Una Faye Turner Fugate of Georgetown. She is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 2:00 pm at the Turners Creek Mennonite Church with Phillip Swartzentruber officiating. Burial in Alice B. Turner Cemetery at Talbert, KY. Visitation will begin at Noon at the church until the time of service. Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

