No-BODY Knows!

Authorities search for missing body
Result may put missing person case to rest
Daughter wanting answers
“This is a horrible feeling for anyone to endure." Annie LaCaria
Rumors started circulating around Jackson concerning emergency personnel dispatched to a well in the Wolverine community here in Breathitt County, Kentucky. The rumor was a body might be located wrapped in a rug at the bottom of a well.
We still await confirmation regarding whether or not that is the case. So far authorities are being pretty tight-lipped about search results.
Apparently, the well is exceedingly narrow making meaningful passage to the bottom a dubious proposition. There is also the need to excavate the copious amounts of mud and other settlement at the bottom of the well preventing the discovery of anything substantial.
The Times-Voice has been informed authorities have been to the location of this well periodically over the previous week. It is hoped there is something at the bottom of the well which will solve the mystery surrounding the disappearance of a woman named, Debbie LaCaria, who has been missing for quite a long time.
LaCaria, a Breathitt County resident who moved with her family to the area from Chicago, Illinois, has been missing for approximately four and a half years. She has been the subject of an ongoing Kentucky State Police (KSP) investigation assigned to Detective Eric Caldwell. Detective Caldwell is assigned to Post 13 of the KSP based in Hazard.
The Times-Voice reached out to Annie LaCaria, Debbie’s daughter. She told the newspaper she left work upon hearing it was possible her mother’s body may be uncovered in a well in Breathitt County.
“I went to her house. I went to see what was going on. I was scared.”
The Times-Voice learned both law enforcement and emergency personnel were dispatched to the area in close proximity to the one from where Debbie LaCaria went missing four and a half years ago. It is believed the agency investigating this missing person case may have developed a solid lead the person for whom they have been searching might ultimately be found there.
As of the date of running this story, it hasn’t been confirmed there even is a body at the bottom of the well belonging to Debbie LaCaria or anyone else for that matter. We won’t be able to solve the mystery until investigators are able to climb down the narrow passage and parcel through the well’s contents. Until then, Annie LaCaria and we wait.
While we wait, we asked the daughter what all the waiting has been like for her family and her. She told us, “It isn’t a good feeling.”
She continued, “You and I get to go home at night and sleep in our beds with a roof over our heads and food in our stomachs. We get to go out and spend time with family and friends. I don’t know if she is getting to do any of this.”
Annie concluded, “This [whole situation] is a horrible feeling for anyone to endure. We have been experiencing this for four and one-half years. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”
If Debbie LaCaria is found, Ms. LaCaria’s being finally discovered might provide comfort, and perhaps a bit of closure for her mourning daughter, Annie. Annie LaCaria has been pondering about what happened to her mother for over four and a half years. “I don’t know what I will do, if this turns out to be mom.”
Annie LaCaria, reported checking on Debbie, who was 57-years old at the time, only to discover Debbie was nowhere to be found on a snowy evening back in February of 2017. The expanse of time between that February evening and now hasn’t healed any of her wounds suffered at discovering her mother’s disappearance.
“You’ve got your frustration, your aggravation,” LaCaria told reporter, Cory Sanning, with WYMT in January of 2021, “And then your sadness, your heartbreak all at the same time.” Now the questions surrounding what happened to Ms. LaCaria may be getting closer to being finally answered.
It probably isn't the answer her daughter would have preferred, but any answer seems superior to not knowing one way or the other. The investigation into how this woman came to rest at the bottom of that well is far from finalized even if her body is found there. For now though, learning her mother is at peace with her Maker might be as comforting of a resolution as possible under the circumstances.