As reported by the Times Voice in its August 10th edition, officials with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson explained that mining especially surface mining, could potentially be a factor in causing an area to be more prone to flooding. Experts inform that mining has a direct link to flooding, conveying that mining leads to deforestation which is the removal of trees and vegetation as well as the removal of mountain tops, soil, and rocks. This removal greatly reduces these mined area’s ability to absorb rainwater, therefore higher amounts of run-off is produced. Mining sites also run the risk of silt ponds overflowing contributing to area flooding.
The residents of River Caney in the Lost Creek region of Breathitt County certainly believe this to be true.
On Monday, August 22, 2022, 59 residents filed a lawsuit in the Breathitt County Circuit Clerk’s office against Blackhawk Mining and its branch Pine Mountain Mining. The two companies operate a mine close to the community and allegedly have been neglectful. The residents feel the companies are responsible for the damage to their homes and property due to the companies’ failure to maintain silt-retention ponds and failing to comply with Kentucky state laws and regulations that prohibit mines from allowing materials and debris to escape from their mining sites.
Those 59 plaintiffs are: Eugene Baker; Lester Baker; Patricia Baker; Raymond Baker; Raymond G. Baker; Vada Baker; Alberta Bush; Bridgette Fugate; Clay Fugate; Gregory Chase Hays; Anita Henson; Cesar Henson; Ellen Henson; Lisa Holbrook; Martin Moore; Whittney Moore; Billy Joe Mullins; George Mullins; Sherry Mullins; Johnny E. Mullins; Johnny Mullins; Teresa Mullins; Clarissa Mullins; Barbara Neace; Jervis Neace; Luranie Noble; Diana Ortela; Tabitha Patrick; Matilda Raney; John Robertson; Melvin Rurpert; Dana Watts; Debbie Watts; Aaron White; Aaron Paul White; Brittany White; Burley White; David Wayne White; Deborah White; Delbert White; Harold White; Harold Ray White; Jason White; Jay D. White; Jerson White; Lisa White; Loretta White; Matthew White; Richard White; Greta White; Megan White; Mollie White; Rachel White; Rose White; Shelvin White; Tammy White; Vaughn White; Vicie White; and Wade White.
River Caney residents say the negligence resulted in the release of water, sediment, and other excess to flow through the community leading to the destruction.
“This all comes back to the coal companies,” said Clay Fugate, “Look at this devastation. I have lived here for 24 years, and it’s never been in my yard or in my house.” Fugate’s residence is the closest to the mine.
Prestonsburg attorney, Ned Pillersdorf, filed the suit on behalf of the 59 plaintiffs. The Times Voice reached out to Mr. Pillersdorf for comment but received no response.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.