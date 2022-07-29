The Breathitt County Fiscal Court met in regular session on the morning of July 26, 2022.
The hot button issue that was addressed was the second reading of the proposed ordinance to remove the one percent occupational tax. During a heated debate over the subject, questions arose over Magistrate Donnie Bush taking it upon himself to advertise the ordinance, and Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble expressed his desire to not recognize the motion to pass the ordinance as he feels the proper process had not been followed. However, in the end, the ordinance passed to remove the tax.
As a result, of the occupational tax being removed and Judge Noble’s added claim that the 2022-2023 fiscal court budget compared to last year’s budget was around $430,000 less, he made the motion to pass a resolution to shut down all county services that were not deemed necessary. The Judge explained that the county would be losing close to $1 million in revenue with the occupational tax gone and with the new budget, the county simply could not operate. The resolution failed to pass.
A memo was later sent out to all county employees by Judge Noble stating: Effective as of July 27,2022, 12:01 AM, due to the short fall of the 2022-2023 budget and the occupational tax being removed, you are laid off and advised to sign up on unemployment.
When questions arose whether the Judge had the authority to make the layoffs without the approval of the fiscal court, the decision was reversed, and all county employees were back to work on their regular schedule as of Wednesday (July 27, 2022) morning.
In other fiscal court business, updates were given on Med-Air services by Tiphanie Bowling and the upcoming MEWZ festival by Crystal Jones. Breathitt County Water District (BCWD) Chairman Bobby Thorpe informed the court of the $3.3 million in funding the BCWD had received that will allow for the providing of water to around 86 homes and that there would be no new rate increase in the near future as the Public Service Commission (PSC) has ordered the BCWD to conduct a new rate study.
Various financial reports were approved along with the paying of vendors minus those relating to contractor labor and the Road Department. A motion was pass for Breathitt County Treasurer Matthew Hudson to negotiate a payment schedule with Hinkle to cover the court’s bill in the amount of $515,750.05 ($495,003.78 for blacktop projects and $20,746.27 for gravel).
