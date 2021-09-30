Noble complains we’re being held hostage

Bush, Moore, and Tincher complain they aren’t being accommodated
“We are answerable to our voters,” Judge Jeff Noble
“We are just trying to follow the law,” Magistrate Ray Moore
Judge Jeff Noble tells the Jackson Times-Voice we have a hostage crisis in Breathitt County. According to Judge Noble, there are three magistrates whose absences from regularly scheduled monthly meetings are preventing Breathitt County from conducting its business.
Noble reports he is tired of it and won’t take it any longer.
The Times-Voice was able to interview the three magistrates in question. They were provided a copy of a proposed draft of this story and came to the Times-Voice, at our request, for comment.
They provided the newspaper quite a difference version. At issue is a Fiscal Court meeting which was set for Tuesday morning, September 28, 2021. The meeting was to convene at 10:00 a.m.
Judge Noble maintains it was to be in person. Magistrates Bush, Moore, and Tincher tell the newspaper they wanted the meeting to be by Zoom as many of their meetings have been of late.
The notice is silent as to just how the meeting will be conducted, over Zoom or in person. It just provides there would be a meeting and what items would be on the agenda.
The meeting didn’t come off as expected though Judge Noble tells the newspaper all parties necessary to transact business were duly notified as legally required. Judge Noble was present, as was Roy Darrell Herald. Magistrates Ellis Tincher, Donnie Bush, and Ray Moore were absent.
This is the third scheduled meeting the three have missed according to Judge Noble. Magistrate Moore tells the newspaper he disagrees with that. “We haven’t missed three regularly scheduled meetings. That is a lie,” he told us.
The law doesn’t permit the Fiscal Court to transact business without a quorum. KRS § 67.078 (1) defines quorum. That statute reads in pertinent part, “Unless otherwise provided by statute, a majority of a fiscal court shall constitute a quorum…” A quorum is required to “…take action…”
The minimum number of Breathitt’s Fiscal Court were not present at its Tuesday morning meeting. Therefore, any business it might otherwise have conducted would have been legally invalid.
The meeting was adjourned. This meeting has yet to be rescheduled.
“I hope Ellis Tincher, Ray Moore, and Donnie Bush will join us at our next regularly scheduled meeting,” Noble told the paper. Magistrate Bush told the Times-Voice “Judge Noble was told about our health situation and was asked to send us a Zoom link prior to the meeting via email and the judge’s response was, ‘They have had adequate time, no Zoom link will be sent.’”Bush continued, “We weren’t afforded even that. The Judge flatly refused.”
Judge Noble told the Times-Voice, “Some of the members of this body don’t seem to understand there is a responsibility to do what we were elected to do. We are answerable to our voters,” Noble told the Times-Voice on Tuesday morning.
"This is now the third regularly scheduled monthly meeting for which we couldn’t transact business,” Noble continued. “If it happens again, I will be left with no choice but to take action to have these three magistrates held in contempt. I hope it doesn’t come to that.”
As for the three magistrates accused of blowing off the meetings, the Times-Voice met with those three gentlemen though each professed complying with the paper’s request created a degree of physical hardship. Magistrate Bush told us, “Tincher and I are on oxygen, we have both been diagnosed with COVID-19, Tincher has been in the hospital for 12-days and I have been hospitalized for 11.” Bush continued, “Magistrate Moore is so ill he can hardly talk above a whisper.”
Moore told the paper he had been vaccinated but he is ill nonetheless. With what, he doesn’t know.
Bush continued, “We all thought the meeting would be on Zoom. All three of us did,” as the other two nodded in agreement. Tincher added, “We haven’t had a live meeting in a long while.”
We asked whether any of this had been discussed with Judge Noble. “Judge stated, ‘No Zoom link will be sent…’ and that we had adequate notice of the in person meeting, which isn’t true because I had no idea this meeting was to be in person. The notice I was sent didn’t include any hint this meeting would be different from the meetings we’ve been having.”
Bush continued, “[Judge Noble] refused to send us Zoom links. He didn’t send a link to the county attorney either.”
“We aren’t trying to be mean or vindictive to anybody. We are just trying to follow the law,” Moore told us.