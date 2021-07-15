Noble incensed with fiscal court budget

Claims he was ‘strong-armed and blind-sided’ by last-second amendments
‘…we are paid to do a job,…[n]obody cares about our excuses…’ Jeff Noble
An emergency budget was passed Wednesday morning right as the Times-Voice was putting together its print edition and sending it to the printer. This meeting was an emergency meeting required to get the county courthouse back open as soon as possible to limit the effect on county residents and taxpayers regarding the provision and consumption of services.
We covered that meeting. However, at the meeting some amendments were appended to the FY 2021-2022 budget that didn’t appear to sit well with the fiscal court’s providing officer. We asked Judge Noble about it and he was willing to sit down with the newspaper and walk us through the scenario and what it all meant.
Consistent with newspaper protocol, our questions to the Judge/Executive follow the heading “JTV” for Jackson Times-Voice. Judge Noble’s responses are headed with the initials “JN.” Here is what he had to say.
JTV: There has been considerable back and forth about the FY 2021-2022 county budget. Where does that process currently stand?
JN: The budget was passed Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in an emergency called meeting.
JTV: It appeared Magistrate Bush forced some amendments on you to get the budget through at Wednesday’s “emergency scheduled meeting” to which you appeared to acquiesce to get the courthouse re-opened. What were these amendments and what are your impressions of them?
JN: The changes were to include payment of the $25,000.00 for fiscal court legal fees and to remove $35,000.00 budgeted for the occupational tax administrator salary. I feel my secretary, who is paid $35,000.00 per year, should have been paid partially out of the occupational tax administrator salary with the remainder out of the general fund for “county judge secretary.”
JTV: Where do we stand regarding drug testing and the paying of the $25,000.00 legal fees incurred by Magistrates Bush, Tincher, and Moore?
JN: Under our present administrative code in the county, the Breathitt Health Department is supposed to drug test county employees and preserve urine specimens at the health department. For years the health department hasn’t, nor can it, do neither the testing nor the lab work. Magistrate Herald’s motion, seconded by me, which failed to pass would have taken the $25,000.00 earmarked for “legal fees” and put $5,000.00 toward “drug testing” with the balance allocated to giving county employees a cost of living pay increase. This proposed amendment was voted down by Bush, Tincher, and Moore.
JTV: Why is it the county’s responsibility to pay for three of the Magistrates to obtain counsel?
JN: That is exactly why we have an elected County Attorney. It isn’t the tax-payers’ burden to provide three magistrates with outside legal representation especially since these fees were incurred owing to the three refusing to follow the rules and the law.
JTV: What happened at this morning’s meeting of substance and what would you like to have us report?
JN: First of all, I want to stress I am terribly disappointed we passed a budget without a line item to pay for “drug testing” and one which refused our county employees a cost of living increase. We have county employees who can’t get tested and have to be tested to operate county equipment necessary for job function. It’s not fair to the employees, particularly out at the county garage, nor is this fair to taxpayers.
We inquired of Judge Noble if there was anything else he wanted to say through this article. As it turns out there was. Noble told the Times-Voice, “I greatly regret we didn’t get this taken care of in a timely manner by the legally imposed deadline.”
Judge Noble continued, “I feel fiscal court had plenty of time to pass a budget. The Magistrates met with the treasurer a week prior to our May meeting and all parties had opportunities to make changes. Any changes desired could have been made between the first and second readings.”
“However, three of our four magistrates came down with medical issues the morning of the June 22, 2021 meeting. We couldn’t conduct business that day. We didn’t have a quorum. This put our county behind the 8-ball. We just couldn’t timely recover.”
Judge Noble concluded, “You know, we are paid to do a job. Just like in the private sector, we are expected to perform the work we are paid to do. We had a drop-dead date by which to pass a budget to avoid the closing of the courthouse and we didn’t get it done; period!”
“Nobody cares about our excuses. We were elected to achieve results; not to make excuses. Our taxpayers and residents deserve better than what they have been getting.”