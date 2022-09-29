Daphne Noble brings over two decades of experience to her recently appointed position of Interim Principal of Breathitt County High School. Noble worked in the classroom as a teacher for the Breathitt County school system for 20.5 years before serving as the Assistant Principal of the high school for the past three years.
Noble was named Assistant Principal of Breathitt County High School (BHS) in July of 2019 and worked three years under Charlie Davidson, who was named Principal of BHS in June of 2019. Davidson’s last day as BHS Principal was on Friday, September 23, 2022, as he has accepted the position of Superintendent of the Owsley County school system. With his prior experience with the Owsley County school system, Davidson was the natural choice to become its next Superintendent.
Breathitt County school officials stated that with Noble’s experience in the classroom and in administration, they are confident she was the right choice to step into the role as acting Principal to guide BHS.
“I have been very blessed for the past two decades to be able to work with the students of Breathitt County. It was a pleasure working alongside Mr. Davidson as Assistant Principal, and he was a great mentor as I stepped into a leadership role. It is an honor to be named Interim Principal and I am thankful for the opportunity,” remarked Noble.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.