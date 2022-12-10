Breathitt High School would like to congratulate sophomore, Jackson Noble, on being selected as this year’s HOBY recipient.
Since 1958, HOBY (Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership) has provided transformative leadership development training to positively impact the lives of thousands of high school students in the U.S. and abroad annually.
Students spend three to four exciting days engaging in leadership development activities, collaborating with like-minded students from throughout the state, and exploring leadership from three perspectives: individual, group, and society. The HOBY experience provides students with a fun, life-changing experience and cultivates leadership skills that will serve them long into the future.
Jackson is the daughter of Opal and Bear Noble. Her current interests and hobbies include cheerleading, being a member of the Gear Up Leadership Team, and an officer in the Skills USA organization. After high school, her plans are to enroll in the military, major in pre-law, and then continue her career as a JAG (Judge Advocate General) lawyer.
In her application essay, Jackson replied, “Being a leader in my school and community is very important to me because it gives me the opportunity to help those in need, that's also the most rewarding part. I believe that everyone was put on this planet for reasons, to help or hinder the progress of mankind. I like to think I’m here to help, and I overall just enjoy helping others, but it is very challenging.”
