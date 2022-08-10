Jeanie Noble was recently named the new General Manager (GM) of the Times Voice. She has worked 19 years with the company.
Noble lives in Wolfe County with her partner Eric Combs and eight-year-old son Paul David. Noble is a graduate of Riverside Christian and is the daughter of Arthur Noble and the late Norma Miller.
“I am very excited about this new chapter of my career and grateful for the opportunity to lead the Times Voice. We will continue to provide the best coverage of local news and sports in Breathitt County,” remarked Noble, “We will strive daily to be the people’s paper, printing unbiased information under my leadership.”
She would add, “The Times Voice has a rich history, being the newspaper of record for Jackson and Breathitt County for over 134 years, and I will do my very best to make sure we live up to our tradition.”
