Noble's "No True Bill"

Grand Jury Declines Indicting Judge Noble Over Gravel Incident
Judge Noble claims this is just another example of his victimization; Major Wolfe cautions this isn’t over!
Embattled Breathitt County Judge Executive, Jeff Noble, proclaims victory in one of the many charges which have been brought against him by in-county law enforcement. The ongoing battle which appears to be raging between the County Judge’s office, some of the elected magistrates, and the Sheriff’s Department appears to continue with this latest development providing Judge Noble a token victory.
While it appears to be a small victory, it is victory nevertheless. Small victories beat no victories.
The facts which Judge Noble told the newspaper were the substance of the government’s presentation were allegations on which we before reported. As before reported, authorities alleged the Judge had taken a half-load of gravel up to Hudson Cemetery Road and used it, contrary to law, to repair what was described as a road to a “privately owned cemetery.”
The Judge’s position was, county property or not, county judges serving Breathitt had routinely used county resources, equipment, and manpower to maintain roads accessing local cemeteries. This “custom” has before benefitted both publicly and privately owned roads to family and public cemeteries.
The Times-Voice reached Judge Noble regarding this “Report of No Indictment” entered of record in Breathitt’s Circuit Court on August 3, 2020. Judge Noble, seldom at a loss for words, had the following to say about the development.
“It is a shame and disgrace that a county judge attempting to help a grieving family repair a cemetery road to bury that family's loved ones, like has been done in other instances for around a hundred years, gets hounded by the Sheriff’s Department and threatened with arrest because of it. I am thrilled the county’s Grand Jury saw through this.” Jeff Noble
The newspaper reached out to Major Wolfe, identified as having been the complainant before the Grand Jury, and seeking comment. Major Wolfe sent the following to the newspaper…
“I believe the criminal elements supporting the charges presented were met. We believe we made a clear presentation to the Grand Jury, with supporting documentation of a paper trail of the Judge’s attempt to mislead both the general public and investigators concerning his committing abuses of public trust, misconduct, and theft.”
Major Wolfe went on to tell the paper, “These charges originated with a criminal summons which was found sufficient in the lower court, even with Judge Noble making a defense and, through his counsel, arguing motions. The District Judge hearing that proceeding found sufficient probable cause to submit the matter to the Grand Jury on a finding the government had met its burden.”
“I believe certain members of the current Grand Jury disregarded their oaths to weigh the evidence, without prejudice, and simply refused to indict Judge Noble for personal reasons. However, the fact remains, we will present the matter to a new Grand Jury together with additional charges not yet presented. I believe indictments will be returned, should the new Grand Jury consider the evidence and the evidence solely, enabling these matters to finally get adjudicated and put behind us."
On-line research discloses that Grand Juries, across this country, return a “True Bill,” or charges, in 98-99% of cases presented. The options for an impaneled Grand Jury are to return a “True Bill,” broaden the charges presented, narrow the counts in an indictment, or report what is referenced as a “No True Bill” or “No Bill.”
The effect of a “No True Bill” is the charges are dismissed against the defendant against whom the case was presented. In effect, the Grand Jury finds, in case of a “No True Bill,” the evidence was legally insufficient to charge the defendant with a violation of the law. Prosecutors are not preempted from returning to the same grand jury with additional evidence or presenting the same matter to a new grand jury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.