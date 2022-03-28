Nora Howard Kaglic, 88, passed away on March 21, 2022 in Goldsboro, North Carolina. Born in South Fork, Kentucky on July 6, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Walter Howard and Marie Slover Howard.
For many years, Nora worked as a sales associate at the Seymour Johnson Air Force Base Base Exchange. Nora also enjoyed her time working with the Wayne County Public School System. Nora’s favorite job was being a homemaker, taking care of her family.
A graveside service will be held on April 25, 2022 at Dayton Memorial Park in Dayton, Ohio.
Nora is survived by her children, Don Kaglic of Ohio, William Kaglic and wife, Leilei of Goldsboro, Tom Kaglic of Goldsboro, and Tim Kaglic of Goldsboro; 6 grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Lori Kaglic; sisters Lora Smart, Goldie Miller and husband, Chuck, and Wilma Tanner; and brother, Joe Howard and wife, Jana
In addition to her parents, Nora is preceded in death by her husband, William Gordon Kaglic; son, Ron Kaglic; sisters, Mae and Helen; and brother Snook.
Services have been entrusted to Seymour Funeral Home and Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home.
