Nora Lee Jones Cole

Nora Lee Jones Cole, age 79, of Jackson, KY passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at the UK Medical Center in Lexington, KY.-She was born December 13, 1940, in Breathitt County, KY and was the daughter of the late Mortie and Malvery (Neace) Carpenter.-She was a retired employee of the Nim Henson Geriatric Center in Jackson, KY.-She was preceded in death by her two husbands: Carlie Jones and James Cole.-Three daughters: Brenda Gail Jones, Bernice Jones, and Goldie Jones Johnson.-Two sons: Clyde Jones and Carles Ray Jones.-One sister: Wanda Johnson.-One brother: James Carl Carpenter.-Two grandchildren: Jennifer Rose Jones and Tracey Lee Johnson McLaren.-One great-grandchild. Scott Raymond Brewer, Jr.-She is survived by two daughters: Wanda Faye (Logan) Smith and Janet Jones (Forrest Howard, Jr.) of Jackson, KY.-One step-daughter: Charlene (Jerry) Crager of Auburn, IN.-Four sons: David (Ethel Faye) Jones; Robert (Alice) Jones; Phillip (Clara) Jones; John Wayne “Chuck” (Grethel) Jones all of Jackson, KY.-Three sisters: Hallie Mae (Glen) Salyer of Loveland, OH; Diane Smith of Morgan County, KY; Sally Sue Linbon of OR; Six brothers: Jesse Carpenter of Georgetown, OH; Danny Bruce (Janice) Carpenter and Reed (Margie) Carpenter of Morgan County, KY; Ollie James (Judy) Carpenter of Erlanger, KY; Larry (Rose) Jones and Casey Jones of Jackson, KY.-Twelve grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren. -Private visitation and gravesides services will be held with David McIntosh and Estill Barnett officiating.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

