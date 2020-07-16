Norman Holbrook
JANUARY 26, 1931 – JULY 10, 2020
Obituary of Norman Holbrook
Norman Holbrook, 89 of Franklin, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 10, 2020.
He was born January 26, 1931 in McRoberts, KY the son of Tom Lee and Molly Holbrook. He graduated from Breathitt County High School in KY. He married the love of his life, Mollie in 1951; they relocated to Ohio soon after and have lived in Warren County since. Norman was a member of Pennyroyal Baptist Church for 60 years. During that time he was a Deacon, and choir director for many years. He loved music, and even played the guitar in high school. Norman worked as a Western and Southern Life Insurance agent before going to Mound Laboratory where he was employed as a firefighter. He retired in 1991.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gordon and Luther; sisters, Bessie, Fern, Nora Lee, and Vernona; and grandson, Kevin Back.
Norman is survived by his wife of 69 1/2 years, Mollie Holbrook; children, John (Betty) Holbrook, Norman Kenneth (Tammy) Holbrook, and Donna (Wayne) Back; grandchildren, John Holbrook, Devon (Nick) Monk, Travis (Kathleen) Back, Tammy (Ludovick) Bardeche, Kenton (Kristen) Holbrook, and Kristen Holbrook; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Albert Holbrook, Emily Lou Griffin, Gladys Stanley, and J.M. (Rae) Holbrook; sister-in-law, Polly Holbrook; brother-in-law, Nile Rose; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Norman's memory may be made to Pennyroyal Baptist Church, 3733 Pennyroyal Rd, Franklin, OH 45005.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM at Pennyroyal Baptist Church on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.