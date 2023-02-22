Multiple rounds of moderate to heavy rain affected portions of the region on the night of Wednesday, February 15, 2023, through Friday, February 17, 2023.
When all was said and done, rainfall totals of three to five inches fell across much of the National Weather Service (NWS) Jackson/Breathitt County forecast area, leading to flooding issues across the region as well as mud/rockslides.
Highway 52 and Quicksand Road were sites of two massive rockslides, while a piece of the road broke off at Watts, creating very dangerous travelling conditions. The rockslide at Quicksand broke the main waterline servicing that area and caused a vehicle to overturn, but there were no reported injuries.
Belcher Fork was just one of many communities that suffered significant damages. Raging waters resembled a river flowing down the road, washing out drainpipes and bridges as it went.
Just seven months since one of the most destructive floods in Breathitt County history, once more Breathitt Countians found themselves facing damaging flooding conditions and the trauma that comes along with it.
There was widespread panic throughout Breathitt County once the heavy rainfall started causing the water to rise.
Local health and medical professionals alike say that while most of the attention goes to recovering physically (materials) from the recent bouts of flooding, that the mental trauma often goes overlooked. Survivors of these floods are fighting a battle within themselves trying to overcome the traumatic experiences.
According to the American Psychological Association (APA) trauma is defined as "an emotional response to a terrible event like an accident, rape or natural disaster." Trauma has also been characterized, not by the event but by one's reactions to it and symptoms. It was explained that "any overwhelming and distressing experience" can cause trauma and that trauma is only recognizable by its symptoms.
There are various types of common traumatic events, all known to lead to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). One type of trauma results from natural disasters one of which is flooding. These types of experiences are particularly insidious because they tend to traumatize large populations of people at once, and can result in epidemics of survivor guilt and other PTSD symptoms.
Like many causes of trauma, natural disasters can be sudden and overwhelming. The most immediate and typical reaction to a calamity is shock, which at first manifests as numbness or denial. Quickly or eventually shock can give way to an overemotional state that often includes high levels of anxiety, guilt, fear, sadness, anger, and/or depression that can manifest into physical conditions such as stomach disorders, headaches, pain, poor eating habits, sweats or chills, tremors, and poor sleeping habits. Many survivors feel isolated and turn to drugs and alcohol to deal with their mental and physical anguish.
People might have lost their loved ones or their homes. As a result, they may feel helpless. However, interacting with other survivors can also be a time to reconnect, talk about the event, and help to reframe the event. Being able to help another survivor can reduce helplessness and may start the healing process.
Natural disasters in particular can bring victims a feeling of being betrayed by their faith, which can result in a loss of said faith. Making peace with one’s religious beliefs might be one step toward healing and regaining faith (which can be crucial to health) back.
According to the APA, the following are common symptoms of trauma:
- Feelings become intense and sometimes are unpredictable. Irritability, mood swings, anxiety, and depression are coming manifestations of this.
- Flashbacks: repeated and vivid memories of the event that lead to physical reactions such as rapid heartbeat or sweating/chilling.
- Confusion or difficulty making decisions.
- Sleep or eating issues.
- Fear that the emotional event will be repeated.
- A change in interpersonal relationships skills, such as an increase in conflict or a more withdrawn and avoidant personality.
- Physical symptoms such as headaches, nausea, and chest pain.
It's hard to predict when PTSD will set in with a survivor of a traumatic natural disaster. Some victims seem at first perfectly (or even abnormally) fine, only to be beset with symptoms later on.
In general, survivors of natural disasters are recommended to seek professional guidance if they find themselves unable to regain control of their lives or if they continue to suffer from PTSD symptoms for more than a month.
Additionally, victims do not need to have experienced the disaster firsthand in order to be psychologically affected. For example, countless hours of television coverage, coupled with an inability to get information about their own family can have a negative affect. This type of situation can take an emotional impact on someone even from afar.
It's very important with natural disaster trauma that the victim gives himself time to heal and pass through an appropriate mourning process. Only by processing the experience over a realistic period of time is healing possible.
But that healing can be delayed when one’s community is the subject of potentially devastating weather without a proper amount of time to fully recover physically and mentally. Breathitt County has been wrecked by major floods in 2021 and 2022, and just last week the forecast brought back those traumatic memories and feelings for many. Some communities once more had to deal with flooding, while others had to deal with the emotions that come from trauma and spent hours watching the water levels and weather forecasts.
Those same local health and medical professionals want to remind Breathitt Countians that help is available, just take that first step and reach out for it. Some important numbers are: Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990; the National Crisis Lifeline, call 988, text 988, or chat at 988lifeline.org; and the Crisis Textline: Text TALK to 741741.
