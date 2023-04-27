The Times Voice will have the full story next week.
Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble found not guilty of using public funds to purchase lumber for personal use. The verdict was determined by the jury today, Thursday, April 27, 2023.
The charges pertaining to the diesel fuel will be tried at a later date as a separate case.
Judge Noble is facing charges of abuse of public trust, theft by unlawful taking, and first-degree official misconduct stemming back from August 2019.
Noble was indicted on these charges for allegedly using public funds in the amount of $986.08 to purchase diesel fuel for personal use and for allegedly using public funds in the amount of $704.96 to purchase lumber for personal use according to court documents filed in the Breathitt County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.