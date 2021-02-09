Not what I said

Law Professor screams, ‘Foul!’
The point is the timing of the conduct, not the timing of the legal proceeding. Brian Kalt
Various outlets report a well-known, constitutional law professor whose work was cited extensively by former President Donald Trump's lawyers in their defense brief filed yesterday in advance of today’s trial is claiming his work has been seriously misrepresented. Misrepresenting a position before a tribunal violates an attorney’s ethical duty of absolute candor and may make a professional subject to sanctions.
In a brief filed in the U.S. Senate on February 8, 2021, Trump's lawyers rely heavily on the work of Michigan State University professor Brian Kalt, author of an article considered seminal about impeachment of a former president. Kalt’s work was cited 15-times in the Trump brief, often for the proposition that the Senate does not have the authority, under the Constitution, to try an impeached ex-president.
Kalt's 2001, book-length law review article concluded quite the other way. On balance, the historical evidence is against Trump's legal argument according to the Kalt article.
What appears to have happened here is the Trump legal team has pulled some “convenient language” from the article they felt or thought supported the position they wanted to argue. “Convenient language” is what lawyers call it when, researching online (most times) an advocate latches onto a position, out of context, which initially appears to support that advocate’s proposition. When the entire work is taken, in toto, the reader finds the work they wanted to cite actually arrived at the antithetical position.
The problem with quoting "convenient language" out of context, particularly when you don't appear to have read the entire work, is you often look foolish in front of the tribunal while attempting to argue the point. It happens to lawyers from time to time, but it rarely happens to good ones.
Mr. Kalt was interviewed about this dilemma just yesterday. He told NPR (National Public Radio), ”The worst part is the three places where they said I said something when, in fact, I said the opposite.”
Trump's lawyers argued the Senate lacks jurisdiction because the president is already out of office, making an impeachment trial pointless. Kalt argued that impeachment is about more than removal; it's about accountability and deterrence.
"The framers worried about people abusing their power to keep themselves in office," Kalt added to NPR. "The point is the timing of the conduct, not the timing of the legal proceeding."
Kalt is among more than 170-leading constitutional scholars who have formally weighed in on the issue, telling the Senate that, contrary to Trump's assertion, it does have the authority to try Trump. This matter is being presently argued, we will see how the Senate votes.