The voting centers for the 2022 November General Election are as follows: Breathitt County Courthouse (Early Voting Site); Marie Roberts-Caney Elementary School;Jackson City School; Highland-Turner Elementary School; Sebastian Elementary School; State Highway Garage; Vancleve Fire Department; Breathitt High School; Quicksand Community Center; and Shaylen Garage.
The Breathitt County Courthouse will be open for early voting (excused in-person) beginning on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, through Wednesday, November 2, 2022. In-person (no excuse) early voting will take place on Thursday, November 3, 2022 (6 a.m.-4 pm); Friday, November 4, 2022 (11 a.m.-7 pm); and Saturday, November 5, 2022 (8 a.m.-4 pm).
The remaining voting centers will be open on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8, 2022, from 6 am until 6 pm. Voters can cast their vote at any one of the voting centers regardless of where they are registered and must be in line at or before 5:59 pm.
Voters can request a mail-in absentee ballot starting on Monday, September 26, 2022, through Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Absentee ballots are available at the Breathitt County Clerk’s Office.
Tuesday, October 11, 2022, is the last day to register to vote in the November 8th General Election.
