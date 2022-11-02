The voting centers for the 2022 November General Election are as follows: Breathitt County Courthouse (Early Voting Site)Marie Roberts-Caney Elementary School;Jackson City SchoolHighland-Turner Elementary SchoolSebastian Elementary SchoolState Highway GarageVancleve Fire DepartmentBreathitt High SchoolQuicksand Community Center; and Shaylen Garage.

The Breathitt County Courthouse will be open for early voting (excused in-person) beginning on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, through Wednesday, November 2, 2022. In-person (no excuse) early voting will take place on Thursday, November 3, 2022 (6 a.m.-4 pm); Friday, November 4, 2022 (11 a.m.-7 pm); and Saturday, November 5, 2022 (8 a.m.-4 pm).

The remaining voting centers will be open on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8, 2022, from 6 am until 6 pm. Voters can cast their vote at any one of the voting centers regardless of where they are registered and must be in line at or before 5:59 pm.

Upcoming Races

Constable (District 3): Ken Thompson (Democrat) and Christopher D. Combs (Republican).

Mayor (City of Jackson): Laura W. Thomas; Rose Wolfe; and Sheila Deaton Roberts.

City Council (City of Jackson): Rich A. Buntin; Stephen D. Bowling; Mildred Lee-Rogers; Dennis Spicer; Steve McIntosh; Harold Deaton; Harry G. Whitaker; Dannie L. Phipps; and Jason Hall. 

Breathitt County Board of Education (District 2): Tiffany B. Combs; and Jacqueline Danielle Howard.

Jackson Independent Board of Education: James “Elmo” Combs; Kenneth Wayne Patrick; Paula T. Miller; and Sydney Howard.

US Senator: Rand Paul (Republican); and Charles Booker (Democrat).

US Representative: Harold “Hal” Rogers (Republican); and Conor Halbleib (Democrat).

State Senator: Brandon D. Smith (Republican); and Sid Allen (Democrat).

State Representative: Chris Fugate (Republican); and Theresa Napier Combs (Democrat).

County Judge Executive: Jeff Noble (Democrat); and Harvey Jason Richardson (Republican).

Circuit Judge (39th Circuit/1st Division): Cameron Adams; and Lisa Whisman.

Circuit Judge (39th Circuit/2nd Division): Monica S. Lacy; and Samuel Bruce Herald.

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisors: Danny Fugate; Melissa C. Howard; Paul Turner; and Clifton Hudson.

Magistrate (District 1): Michael Ray Robinson (Republican); and Brenda Terry (Democrat).

Magistrate (District 2): Dwight Johnson (Republican); and Billy Ryan Chaney (Democrat).

