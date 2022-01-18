The Breathitt County Fiscal Court met in a special session on Thursday, with three items on the agenda. Before the meeting officially got underway, Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble addressed the recent road damage caused by flood waters and stated that only two roads were impassable at the time, but crews and even some from other counties (he mentioned Lee County being one) are continuing to work at all locations that are in need. Judge Noble encouraged the citizens to be patient but to call the Judge’s office if their road still needed repairs.
The first item of business was to approve the Breathitt County Sheriff’s CY 2022 budget. After a brief summary of the new budget proposal, the fiscal court voted unanimously to table the proposal for another meeting that would take place before the January 15th deadline. The second item was discussed with another unanimous vote to approve the Breathitt County Senior Citizen’s support.
Darrell Herald was in attendance to represent the Nim Henson Geriatric Center to bring forth a proposal to allow the sale of the nursing home. Mr. Herald had received an offer that the nursing home board had approved due to financial hardships.
A company from New York, that owns nursing homes in several states including Kentucky, had come forth with an offer of 4.3 million dollars to purchase the Nim Henson Geriatric Center, as well as spend up to $700,000 to remodel and redesign the nursing home to make it more appealing, efficient, and reach full capacity. The agency pledged to keep the current employees, pay better wages, hire more employees and staff, and most importantly maintain the same excellent level of care the patients are receiving now. The company will also agree to keep and use the late and former Breathitt County Judge Executive Nim Henson’s name in some capacity.
Mr. Herald went on to point out how fortunate it was to get an offer like this especially in today’s economy and after giving the offer its due diligence, he believes it is in the best interest for all parties to proceed forward with the sale.
The Fiscal Court voted 4-0 after a brief discussion with Breathitt County Attorney Brendon Miller, to have the County Attorney meet with the nursing home board to pursue the potential legal sale of the Nim Henson Geriatric Center.
