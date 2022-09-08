At a fiscal court meeting at this first of the year (January 6, 2022), Jackson attorney Darrell Herald was in attendance to represent the Nim Henson Geriatric Center to propose to the court to allow the sale of the nursing home. Herald informed the court during this meeting; the nursing home board had approved the offer due to financial hardships.
Herald revealed that a company from New York, that owns nursing homes in several states, including five in Kentucky, presented a $4.3 million dollar offer to purchase the Nim Henson Geriatric Center, as well as spend an additional $700,000 to remodel and redesign the nursing home, increasing its appeal and efficiency. The company also vowed to get the center to full capacity along with pledging to keep all current employees, pay better wages, hire more employees, and staff, and maintain an excellent level of care for all patients. It did agree also to keep the use of the late former Breathitt County Judge Executive Nim Henson’s name in some capacity. The nursing home’s Administrator Phillip Litteral expanded on the naming, “They generally keep the name of the facility but will add rehabilitation because that is something that will be offered as well as their trademark will be added on the end.”
The company purchasing the nursing home is actually located in South Bend, Indiana and is known as Strawberry Fields REIT (Real Estate Investment Trusts). The business end of the acquisition is being handled by firms from New York.
Herald conveyed at the time how fortunate the offer was and after giving the offer its due diligence, he believed it was in the best interest of all parties involved to proceed with the sale. The fiscal court agreed and approved to pursue the sale with a 4-0 vote.
This deal was originally expected to be finalized sometime in February of 2022, but due to unforeseen circumstances the sale had delays.
Herald now tells the Times Voice that the closing date for the sale is to be on October 1, 2022, but points out there is much paperwork involved with a deal of this magnitude, therefore it is possible for a few minor setbacks to occur.
Litteral stated, “We hope the sale is final by at least the end of the year. In the beginning, we thought it would be done in February, then April, and here it is the first of September, and we are still working on it. When dealing with these huge corporations, deals do take time. We are hopeful that this deal will be a good thing for the nursing home and the community.”
Herald would add that in all the other nursing homes owned and managed in Kentucky by Strawberry Fields REIT, all associated with those Kentucky centers are very impressed with the company; stated that Strawberry Fields REIT followed through on all commitments; and made great improvements.
