Kimberly Fugate Robinson

Kimberly Fugate Robinson, 50, Jackson passed away Monday, December 13 at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard. She was preceded in death by her mother, Madeline Stanley Fugate; paternal grandparents, Morgan & Gracie Fugate; maternal grandparents, Russell & Adrea Williams. She is survived by her father, Troy Fugate; stepmother, Doris Brewer; daughter, Madison Hasting; brother, Gary Fugate; half brothers, Troy Brewer, Earl Brewer; half sister, Melissa Brewer; stepsister, Penny Bishop; host of uncles and aunts, nephews and nieces. Visitation, Wednesday, December 15, 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Funeral Wednesday, December 15, 1:00 PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Jerry Henson officiating. Burial in Fugate Cemetery at Hardshell Caney. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

