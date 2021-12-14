Kimberly Fugate Robinson, 50, Jackson passed away Monday, December 13 at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard. She was preceded in death by her mother, Madeline Stanley Fugate; paternal grandparents, Morgan & Gracie Fugate; maternal grandparents, Russell & Adrea Williams. She is survived by her father, Troy Fugate; stepmother, Doris Brewer; daughter, Madison Hasting; brother, Gary Fugate; half brothers, Troy Brewer, Earl Brewer; half sister, Melissa Brewer; stepsister, Penny Bishop; host of uncles and aunts, nephews and nieces. Visitation, Wednesday, December 15, 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Funeral Wednesday, December 15, 1:00 PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Jerry Henson officiating. Burial in Fugate Cemetery at Hardshell Caney. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Service information
Dec 15
Visitation
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
11:00AM-2:00PM
11:00AM-2:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Dec 15
Service
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
2:00PM
2:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.