obituary-Glen Caudill

Glen Caudill, age 55, of Jackson, KY passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2019, at his residence. He was born January 6, 1964, in Breathitt County, KY and was the son of the late Jimmy and Laura (Shouse) Caudill. He was preceded in death by five brothers: Floyd Caudill, Jerry Caudill, Frank Caudill, Freddie Caudill, Berlin Caudill.
He is survived by four sons: Jerry Ray Caudill of Booneville, KY; Brad Thorpe, Brian Thorpe and Travis Thorpe of Athol, KY; five sisters: Etta Whitely, Jalie Johnson, Mary Jane Brewer and Dorothy Thorpe of Beattyville, KY; Louverna Bryant of Athol, KY; one brother: William Caudill of Indianapolis, IN; good friends: Elmer and Delmer Bryant. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, January 5, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Walter Turner officiating. Burial in the Hugh Bryant Cemetery, at Athol, KY. Pallbearers were family and friends.
Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
