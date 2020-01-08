obituary-Grace Anderson

Grace Davis Anderson, 84, Sebring, Florida went home to be with her Lord Jesus Sunday, December 29, 2019. She was born January 26, 1935 in Morristown, Tennessee into the parsonage home of Rev. Harold and Elizabeth Davis. She was a graduate of Mt. Carmel High School, Kentucky Mountain Bible Institute, Asbury College, Asbury Seminary and earned a music degree from Moody Bible Institute. Grace was a talented musician with a gift of an outstanding voice which she used in gospel music in churches, camp meetings, schools, and on the mission fields. She served under World Gospel Mission in Bolivia, South America and on the American Indian Field at the Four Corners in Arizona. She also excelled in art, especially coats of arms. She was a gifted teacher in the Tennessee and Illinois public schools, Mt. Carmel High School, and Ky. Mt. Bible College. In her youthful ministry, Grace joined with her sister Ruth Cundiff in singing duets in churches of different denominations, appealing to all age groups. Though never a mother, she played the role of a mother to her you relatives and students by celebrating their birthdays along with small meaningful gifts. She is survived by three sisters, Ruth (Robert) Cundiff, Mary (Sam) Fisher, Kathryn (David) Bowden; one nephew, Nathan (Sunny) Fisher; five nieces, Melanie (Michael) Harris, Charla (Chuck) Schwartz, Cheryl (Bill) Crane, Debbie (Matt) Merrill, Kathy (Steve) Hazle; nine great nephews, three great nieces. Visitation Saturday, January 4, 12:00PM at the McConnell Auditorium at Mt. Carmel with the funeral to follow at 1:00PM With Rev. Robert Cundiff officiating. Burial in the Lawson Cemetery at Mt. Carmel. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
