According to documents filed in the Breathitt County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, Circuit Judge Lisa Whisman has ruled that Ordinance 20220628-1, which calls for the removal of the one percent occupational tax is legal.
During a Breathitt County Fiscal Court meeting on June 28, 2022, the first reading of the ordinance was passed by a 3-1 vote. Then the second reading was passed once more on a 3-1 vote during the July 26, 2022, meeting.
Further following the legal process on August 17, 2022, the ordinance in summary was advertised in the Times Voice.
Based upon Kentucky laws and statutes, Judge Whisman found that proper procedure was followed by the Breathitt County Fiscal Court in enacting the ordinance to remove the one percent occupational tax. The judge ruled that the ordinance was valid under law.
The effective date of the ordinance is July 1, 2022. Any employees that have been paying the occupational tax after that date, may be entitled to a refund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.