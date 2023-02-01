The Breathitt County Fiscal Court met in special session on Thursday, January 26, 2023.
Highlights from the meeting are as follows:
- Approved the second reading of the Breathitt County Occupational Tax Ordinance #20230112-1, which will essentially raise the county’s occupational tax rate to two percent. The fiscal court added the stipulation that once the KACO loan that the county received to help with flood relief was paid off, the tax will be lowered to one percent. Magistrate John Marshall was the only no vote.
- Approved changes to the Breathitt County Administrative Code.
- Approved a payment of $3760 to CA Strong Construction.
- Approved a payment of $44,230 to Arch Johnson.
