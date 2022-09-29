(Photo): Douthitt Park will play host to several fall festivities.
The month of October will see an abundance of fall festivities for Jackson and Breathitt County, beginning on October 1, 2022, with the It’s the Great Pumpkin 5K an event hosted by the Breathitt County Public Library. For more information contact the library at 606-666-5541.
On Friday, October 14, 2022, there will be a pancake fundraiser with all proceeds going to the Jackson Police Department’s (JPD) Shop with a Cop program. The breakfast will be served at Showtime in Jackson from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., with delivery available within the city limits with the purchase of two or more tickets. Tickets cost $7.
The Fall Festival Casey’s Rides Carnival will be set-up at Douthitt Park on Thursday, October 13, 2022, and will be open from 5 pm until 10 pm. The carnival will be in town through Saturday, October 15, 2022. Hours of operation are scheduled for Thursday, October 13, 2022 (5 pm-10 pm); Friday, October 14, 2022 (5 pm-10 pm); and Saturday, October 15, 2022 (Noon-10 pm).
The Jackson Fall Festival is scheduled for Saturday, October 15, 2022, with the parade lineup to start at 10:30 a.m. at Sebastian Elementary School (SES). The parade will begin at noon traveling down Highway 15 and end at the Breathitt County Retread Center. There will be games for kids; activities; crafts; inflatables; and free food at Douthitt Park from 1:30 pm through 3:30 pm. Craft and other vendors will be set-up from 10 a.m. until 6 pm at the park. The live music will get underway around 6 pm on the Douthitt Park stage. Bek and the Starlight Revue (Appalachian rock and roll) will take the stage around 6 pm and play until 7:15 pm followed by Midlife Crisis (classic rock) at 7:45 pm (until 9:15 pm). The displaying and judging of homemade canned goods, garden produce, baked goods, and antiques will take place under shelter two at Douthitt Park beginning at 1:30 pm. The judging will occur at 3 pm and participants can pick up their items at 4:30 pm. Shuttle services will be provided for the fall festival from 1:30 pm until 9:30 pm with pick-up locations at Rose Brothers Department Store, Ace Hardware of Jackson, and the Breathitt County Retread Center.
The Jackson Fall Festival Vendors’ Market will be on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 6 pm. There is a $25 fee, for more information contact Jackson City Hall at 606-666-7069 or Douthitt Park at 606-666-8980.
The Douthitt Park Jack-O-Lantern Trail is scheduled for Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 5:30 pm at the park. There will be pumpkin carving (pumpkins provided); costume contests; games and prizes; hayrides; refreshments; and lots of free candy.
Trick or Treat for the City of Jackson will be on Monday, October 31, 2022, during the hours of 6 pm through 8 pm.
