Odessa Mae Watts

Odessa Mae (Henson) Watts born May 20, 1951 to the late George and Martha Henson. She passed away on April 26, 2022 at her home. She was preceded in death by her late husband Elder Keith Watts. She is survived by two sons: Jeff Watts of Jackson, KY and Woody (Leslie) Watts of Morehead, KY. Grandchildren: Justin Watts of Salyersville, KY, Jeffery Keith Watts (Hope) of Jackson, KY, Abby Watts of Morehead, KY, Katherine Wang of Morehead, KY, and Elizabeth Stamper of Morehead, KY. Great grandchildren: Miracle, Westin, Oliver, and Alec. She also leaves behind one sister Charlotte (Late Jimmy) Norman, brothers Tommy (Late Kathy) Henson, Robert (Marianne) Henson, Benny (Betsy) Henson, Dennis (Cyndi) Henson. She is survived by a host of other relatives and friends.
She was a member of The Morris Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Stanton, KY. She was homemaker most of her life but managed a few retail stores “when the boys got older.” She graduated from Breathitt High School, attended Lees Junior College, and later Morehead State University. Instead of joining the ranks of elementary educators she decided to stay home and take care of her boys. She took great pride in raising her children (all their friends), grandchildren (all their friends), great grandchildren, and all those that came to call her Nanna.
Funeral services for Odessa Watts will be held on Friday April 29, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky with John Bunn officiating. Odessa will be laid to rest in the George and Martha Henson Family Cemetery in Jackson, Kentucky with Justin Watts, Jeffery Keith Watts, Kolby Watts, Edwin Henson, Jacob Hamilton, and Reggie Hamilton serving as Pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Thursday April 28, 2022 from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel.
