The Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an officer involved shooting on Friday, June 24, 2022, at around 11:30 am. The deputy reportedly was treated and released for minor injuries.
A second male at the scene was flown to the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital for medical treatment.
The Kentucky State Police (KSP) and the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) responded to the scene.
KSP Captain Paul Blanton told the Times Voice that no further details are being released at this time and will not be until the Critical Incident Response Team has completed its preliminary investigation and conducted interviews with all vital witnesses.
