Watts makes Sergeant
Mayor Thomas promotes former Patrolman
Watts anxious to face new challenge
Mayor Laura Thomas promoted Jackson Police Department’s Jeffery Watts to the rank of Sergeant from his having formerly been a patrolman. This step-up in rank was vociferously supported, and recommended, by Police Chief, Brian Haddix.
Sergeant in the Jackson Police Department is a first-line supervisory position. Among his new assignments, Sergeant Watts will plan, assign, review, and evaluate the work of other officers employed by the Jackson Police Department.
Officer Watts told the newspaper he was anxious to face this new challenge. He also indicated being appreciative of the faith and trust the city and department have bestowed on him and credited the leadership and shining examples of both Mayor Laura Thomas and Chief Brian Haddix.
We were able to speak with Chief Haddix about this promotion. “Jeffrey (Watts) distinguished himself, when a patrolman, with his commitment to excellence, diligence, and exemplary service to his department and Jackson, Kentucky. He has always performed his assigned duties beyond our expectations and that is how one generally gets promoted. We expect nothing different from Jeffery Watts now that he has been promoted to the high rank of Sergeant.”
