Ola Spicer

Ola Lavon Spicer, 59, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at her home. Ola was
born March 4, 1960 and was the youngest daughter of the late Floyd Jr. and
Dorothy Jean Finley Spicer. She was also preceeded in death by a niece, Donna Yvonne Spicer.
Ola was a former sales clerk and life-long member of the Elkatawa Free Methodist
Church of Jackson, Kentucky. Ola was a daughter, sister, aunt and friend to many and she will be greatly missed.
Ola is survived by two brothers, Larry Wayne Spicer and wife Rosemary, of
Brocton, New York, and Delmar Ray Spicer and wife Lula Mae, of Jackson, Kentucky. She is
also survived by two sisters, Sandra Noble and husband Tommy, of Jackson, Kentucky and
Imogene Whitus and husband Jerry, of Corbin, Kentucky. Six nephews and five nieces: Jason, James and Justin Spicer; Dickie Ray Spicer; Kelly Ray Sizemore and wife Kelly Lynn; Stephen Sizemore and wife Kirsten; Angel Spicer and Eddie Sheffield; Kristy Gross and husband Brian; Kendra Chapman and husband Jonathan; and Charlotte Bosley and husband Shayne. Ola also leaves behind a host of great nieces and nephews who will miss her tremendously.
Visitation will be held at Watts Funeral Home in Jackson, Kentucky from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
on Saturday, February 15, 2020. The funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 PM with Pastors Doug Finley, Freddie Finley, Sam Faulkner and Paul Shepherd presiding. Burial will be in the Spicer Family Cemetery at Curt, Kentucky.
Pallbearers shall be: Dickie Spicer, Stephen Sizemore, Kelly Sizemore, Shayne
Bosley, Jonathan Chapman, Brian Gross, Brayden Gross, Eddie Sheffield, Jacob
Sheffield, Benjamin Harrison, Jason Spicer and Justin Spicer.
Honorary Pallbearers include: Howard Spicer, Earnest Finley, Delmar Spicer, Larry
Wayne Spicer, Tommy Noble, Jerry Whitus and James Spicer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.