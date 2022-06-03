Ollie James Vires (Blow Rod), age 69 of Jackson, KY passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at his residence.-He was born on March 22, 1953, in Jackson, KY, and was the son of the late
Reverend Richard & Allie Hall Vires.-He was also preceded in death by his stepmom: Opsie Mullins Vires, Son in law: Kevin Wade Watts, and Sisters, Callie Vires Bowman, and Jalie Hall Combs. -Ollie was a retired truck driver. -After retirement, he volunteered for several years at the Nim Henson Geriatric Center where he was always willing to lend a helping hand and he also made a lot of lifelong friends.-He served as a Deputy Sheriff under the late Jack Brown. – Ollie held many titles over the course of his life, truck driver, school bus driver, farmer, carpenter, and logger, but the most important ones he was proud of were: husband, dad, and papaw. – Ollie is survived by his loving wife of 51 years: Sharon Kaye Trent Vires of Jackson, KY.- Daughter: LaWanda (Tootie) Vires (Tony) of Campton, KY. -Son: James (Hoss) Vires (Cheri) of Jackson, KY.- Grandchildren: Kayla Beth Moore (Chris) of Richmond, KY; Charlee Hamblin (TJ) of Jackson, KY; Kaitlin Stokes (Chaves) Jackson, KY; Jennifer Laswell (Cody) Berea, KY.- Five great-grandchildren: Zola Moore, Gavin Hamblin, Aadyen Stokes, Piper Hamblin, and Logan Laswell.- Four sisters: Dora Fugate (Harlan) Jackson, KY; Betty Turner (Barry) of OH; Mary Vires Fugate of Canoe, Helen Bowling (William) of Jackson, Step sister: Vanessa Baker (Ed) of Jackson.- Two brothers: Eli Vires (Charmaine) of OH, and Hurshell Vires (Jane) of Newport.- Ollie also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends to mourn his passing.- A Celebration of Life and visitation will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 4:00 pm-9:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with singing beginning at 7:00 pm. Pallbearers: William Bowling, Harlan Fugate, Wallace Bates, Greg Bates, Will Bates, Chris Moore; TJ Hamblin, Chaves Stokes.-Honorary Pallbearers: Tony Sheffield and Justin Rose.
