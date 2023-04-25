Oma Finley Knight, passed this earthly life April 16, 2023 in Pontiac, Michigan. She was 72 years old. She was born to Raymond and Betty Watts Finley on April 17, 1951. She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Betty Finley, two brothers: Gary and Freddy Finley; and two nephews: Joel and Scottie Finely.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years Robert Knight; one daughter: Betty Jo and Robert Malmquist; three grandchildren: Rayden Grave, Alexander and Nash Malmquist; two brothers: Doug (Anna) Finley and Steve Finley; four sisters: Mae (Randy) Badger, Debbie (Robert) Banks, Wilma (Chuck) Sizemore and Myrtle (Robbie) Couch. And one sister-in-law: Brenda Finley.
A memorial is being set for a later date.
