The Times Voice met with Jackson Mayor Laura Thomas on Monday afternoon to discuss various city topics and news.
Flood Recovery
The City of Jackson continues to recover from the devastating flooding that occurred this past July, and Mayor Thomas continues to work diligently with local and state leaders to procure relief aid and develop a long-term recovery plan.
“While it will take years for the city and county to recover from this flood, the public needs to know that its local leaders are committed to seeing it through. I continue to work closely with state officials and with KRADD to improve our aging and damaged infrastructure. I stay in contact with the Transportation Cabinet to stay informed on the Panbowl Dam project.”
“If there is a bright spot, it is that to this point, we have not had to borrow any money. The city was sound financially and we were able to pay the upfront cost of the necessary emergency repairs and public assistance projects. We expect to be reimbursed for those funds but as we start to focus on permanent fixes and larger projects, our finances may catch up with us, causing us to have to borrow money. But I feel we were very lucky to not have had to borrow any money as of now because we suffered damages to buildings, the park system, and the water system just to name a few examples.”
Mayor Thomas explained that the reimbursement was configured as follows: FEMA 75%, state 12%, and local 13%.
“In long-term flood recovery efforts, I continue to work with Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble on a comprehensive recovery plan. This plan will give us access to and the ability to apply for federal disaster dollars and will serve as a road map to move forward. Through the combined efforts of our local leaders, we can develop impactful projects and get the community engaged and involved in consistently prioritizing needs with a single vision in mind, that of rebuilding in a smarter, stronger way,” added Mayor Thomas.
Housing
“I am working closely with state officials to develop housing possibilities and sites. I want to help the people get out of the flood plain and out of harm’s way,” remarked the mayor.
New Businesses
“Jackson needs new businesses, and I will help anyone that wants to start a new or bring a business to Jackson in any way that I can. I am always open to ideas on how to bring in new businesses and will welcome anyone’s input.”
FEMA/KYEM BUYOUT
The City of Jackson had 38 properties to take part in the voluntary program. “The first 13 owners of those 38 properties that signed up are ready to be appraised. We are finally ready to start contacting the property owners and starting the process,” informed Mayor Thomas.
POLICE DEPARTMENT
“The Jackson Police Department is almost ready to move into the newly renovated police station. There were several hang-ups along the way, beginning with the July flood and later supply-chain issues.”
The mayor would add that the police department expected to be in its new home by the end of this month.
FIRE DEPARTMENT
The Jackson Fire Department is expecting the delivery of its new fire truck at any time and recently took delivery of a rescue boat, that was funded in part by a USDA grant and the City of Jackson.
“This rescue boat now makes it safer for both, us as rescuers and the victims. It also enhances our response capabilities giving us more options when it comes to water rescues,” stated Jackson Fire Chief Chase Deaton.
HONEY FESTIVAL
Mayor Thomas conveyed that the 2023 Honey Festival Committee had met and were making plans for this year’s festival. “They are working hard to give the people something that they can look forward to.”
The next Honey Festival meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 14th, at 5:30 p.m.
PARKS DEPARTMENT
Despite the damage done to the Jackson Parks and Rec Department, it continues to provide activities.
The next large public event is the Easter Eggstravaganza set for noon on Saturday, April 1st, at the Douthitt Softball Field.
GARBAGE/WATER/SEWER
“We are always looking at ways to improve our trash service, but in the meantime, our crews continue to pick up and properly dispose of the city’s trash,” stated Mayor Thomas, “And I am happy to announce that the city was awarded a $1.9 million grant that will allow for the upgrade to the water plant’s water intake and electronics.”
“I feel like it’s important for the public to know that we always try to keep grants submitted, whether it be through ARC, USDA, ARPA, or any other organization. We submit as many grants as we possibly can. We may not get them all, but we are going to try.”
STREETS
“The money is there, and we have a contract with Hinkle to pave our streets. The city is just waiting on them. I know they assisted with repair work after the flood and that got them behind, but the city is ready whenever they are ready. The streets will also be striped once they are paved.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.