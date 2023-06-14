In a surprise move, Jackson City Boy’s Head Basketball Coach Wayne Morris resigned on Sunday, June 11, 2023, after one season with the school.
Morris help guide the Tigers to a 7-21 overall record this past season, nearly doubling the win total (4) from the previous year. And his team showed vast improvement late in the season, as evident by a near road win at Wolfe County and a 20-point win over 14th Region foe Owsley County.
Morris also worked tirelessly in his lone season as coach on improving the image of the basketball program at the city school, turning it into a hotbed for hoops action. JCS hosted high school basketball showcases and all-star games as well as the Coach John Calipari UK summer satellite basketball camp. “I would venture to say that we (Jackson City) had more people watching basketball at Jackson City this past season than in the last ten years or more. I really wanted to see our program improve and become respected around the region and state.”
Coach Morris and his Jackson City team was expected to return a roster that was set to compete in the 14th Region in 2023-24, despite losing freshman phenom Corey Flinchum, who has taken his talents to Powell County.
Morris stated, “I really struggled with this decision, I kept going back and forth. I suppose there were lots of little factors that added up, but I was truly disheartened when the players decided not to participate in summer practices (games) or even show up for the Coach John Calipari basketball camp that was hosted right on campus. In the end, things just did not work out the way I had hoped for, and I did not want to prolong the decision any longer. I have a grandson that plays high school basketball, and I really wanted to spend time with him and watch his games. But if the right coaching job were to come along in the future, I would accept it, because I love coaching the game of basketball.”
“I also want to take this time to thank everyone involved with the program for making this past year a successful one. I wish Jackson City nothing but the very best in the future,” added Morris.
Whoever is named the next head coach, will take over a program that last contending for a regional title in 2005-06, when the Tigers went 17-12 capturing the 55th District championship and reaching the 14th Region championship game (falling to Hazard 50-57). Since that 05-06 season, Jackson City has won only one other district title (2015-16), made two regional tournament appearances (2007-08 and 2015-16), and logged one winning season (2019-20).
