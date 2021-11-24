One Juvenile facing charges

Breathitt High School has received three bomb threats in the past two weeks.
Students were evacuated and went to the stadium. All backpacks were searched by the Jackson Police Department and the Fire Department. After the building was cleared and nothing was found, students were allowed by inside the building.
According to Chief of Police, Brian Haddix, the first two were pranks that were inside the school. “They were just writing throughout the school building and they were easy to locate,” said Haddix.
The last one was a call to the front office. It was also a prank. Luckily with some investigation and tips, SRO (School Resource Officer), Daniel Turner was able to indentify the caller.
“It was a juvenile and no names can be released, but I can tell you charges will be filed,” said Haddix.
