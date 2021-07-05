One vehicle accident results in fatality

Breaking story: July 5, 2021; Jackson, Kentucky
Local Woman Perished in Wreck
KSP working incident
A Breathitt County woman is being reported as having died in a one-vehicle accident around midnight the evening of the Fourth of July or early morning the Fifth. It is believed the woman was a lifelong resident of Breathitt county.
The Times-Voice contacted Post 13 of the Kentucky State Police in Hazard, Kentucky. While the KSP confirmed there was a one-vehicle accident resulting in fatality and that it occurred in Breathitt County, they declined to identify the deceased citing KSP policy.
The Times-Voice, through access to information channels outside of the KSP, learned the identity of the woman who passed away in the incident. The woman was Tracy Wagers.
It is believed Ms. Wagers grew up around Hunting Creek on Hwy 30E in the Breathitt county community of Rousseau. This information was cultivated through sources not wishing to be credited for its provision. Wagers was a graduate of Breathitt High School.
The newspaper was informed the case has been assigned to Stefan Lewis with the KSP. So far, efforts to get ahold of either Lewis or the Public Relations Officer for Post 13 have been unsuccessful.
The Times-Voice has learned the incident may have occurred in the Kragon area, south of Jackson. A source told the newspaper the car was turned over on its top and empty when emergency vehicles arrived.
Ms. Wagers was thrown from the vehicle and found in a nearby ditch. Ms. Wagers was dead at the scene when first encountered by EMTs called to the scene by a passing motorist who happened upon the accident and attempted to render some assistance.
Ms. Wagers was a mother to several small children in addition to other family members and myriad friends all left to mourn her untimely passing. There is no word yet concerning the cause or causes of the accident. The accident is under further investigation.
This is a developing story. It is expected there will be additional detail supplied as the day progresses. Check back here or in Wednesday’s print edition for further details as those details become known.