Opal Herald

Opal Rae Herald, age 61, of Jackson, KY passed on Feb. 06, 2020 at the Select Specialty Hospital in Lexington, KY. Opal worked as a correctional officer for many years. She was a member of Altro Church of God.
She was born on November 20, 1958 to the late Ray Gene Johnson and the late Mary Hall Johnson. She is also preceded in death by one daughter: Linda Gail Napier and three brothers: Ellis, Matt & Henry Johnson.
She leaves surviving her husband: Roy B. Herald; four daughters: Cloay White of Jackson, KY, Mary Miller (Paul) of Hazard, KY, Lisa Evans (Chris) of OH & Joyce Godley (Chris) of OH; one son: Hershel White of Jackson, KY; one brother: Andrew Johnson of Hazard, KY; one sister: Fannie Mullins Imel (Rickie) of Jackson, KY; twelve grandchildren; six great grandchildren as well as a host of family & friends.
Visitation will be after 5PM Sunday Feb. 09, 2020 at the Altro Church of God
Funeral will be at 1PM Monday Feb. 10, 2020 at the Altro Church of God with Chris Turner officiating
Burial will be at the MHW Cemetery at Jackson, KY
