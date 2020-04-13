Opal Smith Fugate

Opal Smith Fugate, 63, Southfork passed away Thursday, April 2, at the Nim Henson Geriatric Center in Jackson. She was a member of the Middle Quicksand United Baptist Church. She was the daughter of the late Hirley and Evane Lovins Smith. She is survived by her husband, OH Fugate of Southfork; one daughter, Frances(Jaime R.) Gonzalez of Southfork; four brothers, Paul(Gloria) Smith of Jackson, Billy(Judy) Smith of Jackson, Michael(Maude) Smith of Campton, Hirley Jr.(Carolyn) Smith of Jackson; two sisters, Frances(Chuck) Humphrey of Jackson, Alma Mae(Roy) Sword of Jackson. Due to COVID-19 mandates, a private graveside service will be held Saturday, April 4, 1:00PM at the Bradley Cemetery at Decoy. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

