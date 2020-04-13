Opal Smith Fugate, 63, Southfork passed away Thursday, April 2, at the Nim Henson Geriatric Center in Jackson. She was a member of the Middle Quicksand United Baptist Church. She was the daughter of the late Hirley and Evane Lovins Smith. She is survived by her husband, OH Fugate of Southfork; one daughter, Frances(Jaime R.) Gonzalez of Southfork; four brothers, Paul(Gloria) Smith of Jackson, Billy(Judy) Smith of Jackson, Michael(Maude) Smith of Campton, Hirley Jr.(Carolyn) Smith of Jackson; two sisters, Frances(Chuck) Humphrey of Jackson, Alma Mae(Roy) Sword of Jackson. Due to COVID-19 mandates, a private graveside service will be held Saturday, April 4, 1:00PM at the Bradley Cemetery at Decoy. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Funding increased for Southeast Kentucky Downtown Business Stimulus Fund
- COVID-19 Update for Clay, Jackson, and Rockcastle County
- Knox County has second confirmed case of Covid-19
- Fund aims to provide relief for small businesses
- Mitchell addresses Governor's orders concerning Easter gatherings
- 34 New Cases of COVID-19 Cases for Jackson County (41 Total Cases)
- Senator delivers sanitizer
- 3 New COVID-19 Cases for Jackson and 2 new cases for Rockcastle County
- Is Bell Co. prepared for virus outbreak?
- ARH Modifies Hospital Visitation Restrictions
Latest News
Most Popular
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.