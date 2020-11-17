Oran Neace

Oran Neace, 91, Lexington passed away Thursday, November 5, at his residence. He was a US Army veteran and attended the Neace Memorial Church. During his lifetime Mr. Neace was a farmer, cabinet maker, army soldier, land developer, home builder, demolition specialist, carpenter, heavy equipment operator, plumber, industrial layout, leather craft industrial supervisor, landlord, stock trader, electrician and an inventor. He is survived by one son, Roger Neace; three daughters, Juanita Carol Neace, Sharron Jeanette Neace, Barbara Gail Neace Sell; two brothers, Virgil Neace, Ed Neace; 15 grandchildren and 20 grandchildren. Visitation, Friday, November 13, 11:00 AM. Funeral Friday, November 13, 1:00 PM at Breathitt Funeral Home with Bobby Collins officiating. Burial in the Neace Cemetery at Ned.  Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

To send flowers to the family of Oran Neace, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you